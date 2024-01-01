https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186165Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUserhat Adoring Deities of the West, Tomb of Userhat by Norman de Garis DaviesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9186165View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 910 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2654 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2890 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUserhat Adoring Deities of the West, Tomb of Userhat by Norman de Garis DaviesMore