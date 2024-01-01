https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA woman confessing to a priest, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dress, attributed to Francisco (Pancho) FierroOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9186252View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1080 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2988 x 3321 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA woman confessing to a priest, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dress, attributed to Francisco (Pancho) FierroMore