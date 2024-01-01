rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Madame Royale Cared for by Doctor Brunier, January 24, 1793 by Jean-Baptiste Mallet

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9186293

