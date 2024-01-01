rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186347
Still Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo Shunman
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo Shunman

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9186347

View License

Still Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo Shunman

More