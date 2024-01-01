https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190243Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGauge png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9190243View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxSVG | 1.8 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Gauge png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More