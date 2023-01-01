Vintage leaves illustration collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9195031 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 43.14 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi