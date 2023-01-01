https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195033Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage leaves illustration collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9195033View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 43.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage leaves illustration collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More