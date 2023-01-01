https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195056Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower bud png illustration sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9195056View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Flower bud png illustration sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More