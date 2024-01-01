https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198560Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbum of Landscape and Figure Drawings: Houses on a Rocky shorelineOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198560View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 754 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2199 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3655 x 2296 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3655 x 2296 px | 300 dpi | 24.04 MBFree DownloadAlbum of Landscape and Figure Drawings: Houses on a Rocky shorelineMore