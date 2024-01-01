https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198578Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJuniperus procera Endl. (African Pencil Cedar): finished drawing of trees's habitOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198578View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1762 x 2644 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1762 x 2644 px | 300 dpi | 13.36 MBFree DownloadJuniperus procera Endl. (African Pencil Cedar): finished drawing of trees's habitMore