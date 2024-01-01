https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198582Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for an unpublished table) by George StubbsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198582View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 789 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2257 x 3433 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2257 x 3433 px | 300 dpi | 22.19 MBFree DownloadHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for an unpublished table) by George StubbsMore