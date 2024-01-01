https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leavesOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198609View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2457 x 3071 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2457 x 3071 px | 300 dpi | 21.61 MBFree DownloadArundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leavesMore