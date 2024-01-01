rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198629
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 92, "When faith is virtue, reason makes it so" by William Blake.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198629

View License

