rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198630
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 33, "Like that, the dial speaks; and points to thee" by William Blake.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 33, "Like that, the dial speaks; and points to thee" by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198630

View License

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 33, "Like that, the dial speaks; and points to thee" by William Blake.

More