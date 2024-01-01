https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198638Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 65, Night the Fourth, "The Christian Triumph." by William Blake.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198638View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 954 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2784 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3001 x 3773 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3001 x 3773 px | 300 dpi | 32.42 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 65, Night the Fourth, "The Christian Triumph." by William Blake.More