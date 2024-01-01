rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198646
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 37, "Love, and love only, is the loan for love" by William Blake.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

9198646

