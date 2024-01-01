rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198652
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 95, "The goddess bursts in thunder and in flame" by William Blake.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9198652

