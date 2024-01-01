rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Young's Night Thoughts, Title Page, "Night the First, On Life, Death and Immortality." by William Blake.
Young's Night Thoughts, Title Page, "Night the First, On Life, Death and Immortality." by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Young's Night Thoughts, Title Page, "Night the First, On Life, Death and Immortality." by William Blake.

