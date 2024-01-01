rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198704
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 4, "What, though my soul fantastick measures trod" by William Blake.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 4, "What, though my soul fantastick measures trod" by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198704

View License

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 4, "What, though my soul fantastick measures trod" by William Blake.

More