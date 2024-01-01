rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198707
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 46, "Where sense runs savage broke from reason's chain" by William Blake.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 46, "Where sense runs savage broke from reason's chain" by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198707

View License

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 46, "Where sense runs savage broke from reason's chain" by William Blake.

More