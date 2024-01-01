rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198729
Human Skeleton, Lateral View Seen from the Left, Running (Finished Study for Table III) by George Stubbs
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198729

