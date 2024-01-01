rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198737
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 54, "The vale of death! that hush'd cimmerian vale" by William Blake.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
