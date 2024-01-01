https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 10, "Disease invades the chastest temperence" by William Blake.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198756View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 913 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2663 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2953 x 3881 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2953 x 3881 px | 300 dpi | 32.82 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 10, "Disease invades the chastest temperence" by William Blake.More