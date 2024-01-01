rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198773
Young's Night Thoughts, Page 12, "Its favours here are trials, not rewards" by William Blake.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 12, "Its favours here are trials, not rewards" by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198773

View License

Young's Night Thoughts, Page 12, "Its favours here are trials, not rewards" by William Blake.

More