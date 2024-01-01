https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198773Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 12, "Its favours here are trials, not rewards" by William Blake.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198773View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 916 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2672 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2880 x 3772 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2880 x 3772 px | 300 dpi | 31.11 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 12, "Its favours here are trials, not rewards" by William Blake.More