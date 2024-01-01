https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbum of Landscape and Figure Studies: Landscape Scene with Horse and Cart near Tunbridge WellsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198781View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 746 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2176 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3693 x 2296 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3693 x 2296 px | 300 dpi | 24.29 MBFree DownloadAlbum of Landscape and Figure Studies: Landscape Scene with Horse and Cart near Tunbridge WellsMore