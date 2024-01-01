rawpixel
The First Book of Urizen, Plate 24, "Of Life Forsaken Mountains...." (Bentley 23) by William Blake.
The First Book of Urizen, Plate 24, "Of Life Forsaken Mountains...." (Bentley 23) by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art



