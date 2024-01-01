https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 9, "As the Stars Are Apart from the Earth...." (Bentley 6) by William Blake.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199021View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1008 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2287 x 2722 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2287 x 2722 px | 300 dpi | 17.84 MBFree DownloadThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 9, "As the Stars Are Apart from the Earth...." (Bentley 6) by William Blake.More