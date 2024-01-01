rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199021
The First Book of Urizen, Plate 9, "As the Stars Are Apart from the Earth...." (Bentley 6) by William Blake.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The First Book of Urizen, Plate 9, "As the Stars Are Apart from the Earth...." (Bentley 6) by William Blake.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9199021

View License

The First Book of Urizen, Plate 9, "As the Stars Are Apart from the Earth...." (Bentley 6) by William Blake.

More