https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199044
Dickinsons' comprehensive pictures of the Great Exhibition of 1851, from the originals painted for H.R.H. Prince Albert, by Messrs. Nash, Haghe, and Roberts, R.A. ...

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9199044

View License

