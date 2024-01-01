rawpixel
Campi Phlegraei : observations on the volcanos of the Two Sicilies, as they have been communicated to the Royal Society of London / by Sir William Hamilton, K.B. F.R.S., His Britannic Majesty's Envoy Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary at the Court of Naples ; to which, in order to convey the most precise idea of each remark, a new and accurate map is annexed, with 54 plates illuminated from drawings taken and colour'd after nature, under inspection of the author, by the editor, Mr. Peter Fabris = Observations sur les volcans des Deux Siciles, telles qu' elles ont été communiquées à la Société royale de Londres / par le chevalier Hamilton ... auxquelles pour donner une idée plus précise de chaque observation, on a ajouté une carte nouvelle & très exacte avec 54 planches enluminées d'après les desseins faits & coloriés sur la nature même, sous l'inspection de l'auteur, par l'éditeur le sieur Pierre Fabris.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

