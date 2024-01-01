https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Illustrations of Jamaica in a series of views comprising the principal towns harbours and scenery].Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199076View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2103 x 2818 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2103 x 2818 px | 300 dpi | 16.98 MBFree Download[Illustrations of Jamaica in a series of views comprising the principal towns harbours and scenery].More