https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199087Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOn the elements of light and their identity with those of matter, radiant and fixed / by John Howard Kyan.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199087View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 976 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3492 x 2840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3492 x 2840 px | 300 dpi | 28.4 MBFree DownloadOn the elements of light and their identity with those of matter, radiant and fixed / by John Howard Kyan.More