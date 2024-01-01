rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199090
A collection of two hundred and fifty coloured etchings : descriptive of the manners, customs and dresses of the Hindoos /…
A collection of two hundred and fifty coloured etchings : descriptive of the manners, customs and dresses of the Hindoos / by Balt: Solvyns.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

