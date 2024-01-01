rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199094
Ichnographia rustica, or, The nobleman, gentleman, and gardener's recreation : containing directions for the surveying and distributing of a country-seat into rural and extensive gardens, by the ornamenting and decoration of distant prospects, farms, parks, paddocks, &c. : originaly calculated ... for the embellishment of countries in general; as als for an introduction to a general system of agriculture and planting / by Stephen Switzer.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9199094

View License

