Ichnographia rustica, or, The nobleman, gentleman, and gardener's recreation : containing directions for the surveying and distributing of a country-seat into rural and extensive gardens, by the ornamenting and decoration of distant prospects, farms, parks, paddocks, &c. : originaly calculated ... for the embellishment of countries in general; as als for an introduction to a general system of agriculture and planting / by Stephen Switzer.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art