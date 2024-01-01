rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199095
Sixteen sketches illustrative of the siege and capture of Bhurtpore / designed on stone by Hutchisson and printed and…
Sixteen sketches illustrative of the siege and capture of Bhurtpore / designed on stone by Hutchisson and printed and published at the Asiatic Lithogc. Press.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9199095

View License

