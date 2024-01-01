https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuadrilling [music] : a favourite song / by the author of "Rejected Addresses" ; the decorations designed and executed by William Hawkes Smith.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199130View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 913 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2662 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2804 x 3687 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2804 x 3687 px | 300 dpi | 29.61 MBFree DownloadQuadrilling [music] : a favourite song / by the author of "Rejected Addresses" ; the decorations designed and executed by William Hawkes Smith.More