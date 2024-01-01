rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199130
Quadrilling [music] : a favourite song / by the author of "Rejected Addresses" ; the decorations designed and executed by…
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

