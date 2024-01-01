Chinese and Gothic architecture properly ornamented : being twenty new plans and elevations, on twelve copper-plates : containing a great variety of magnificent buildings, accurately described : as also, several of a smaller kind elegantly design'd, with all necessary offices, of great strength, easy construction, and graceful appearance : scales are annexed, and regular estimates are made for each design : the whole carefully calculated by the great square : with instructions to workmen, &c. in several pages of letter-press : intended as an improvement of what has been published of that sort / correctly engraved from the designs of William and John Halfpenny, architects ; published according to act of Parliament, April 24, 1752.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art