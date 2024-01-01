rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199190
The First Book of Urizen, Plate 21 (Bentley 16) by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The First Book of Urizen, Plate 21 (Bentley 16) by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9199190

View License

The First Book of Urizen, Plate 21 (Bentley 16) by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

More