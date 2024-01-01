https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChalcomitra senegalensis (Scarlet Chested Sunbird) by Luigi BaluganiOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199289View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1457 x 1822 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1457 x 1822 px | 300 dpi | 7.62 MBFree DownloadChalcomitra senegalensis (Scarlet Chested Sunbird) by Luigi BaluganiMore