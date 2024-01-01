https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies for the Instruction of Painters, two suites. Rome, c. 1630Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199296View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2547 x 1744 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2547 x 1744 px | 300 dpi | 12.74 MBFree DownloadStudies for the Instruction of Painters, two suites. Rome, c. 1630More