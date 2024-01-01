https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 7, "Till at Death's toll, whose restless iron tounge" by William Blake.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199332View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2636 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2989 x 3969 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2989 x 3969 px | 300 dpi | 33.97 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 7, "Till at Death's toll, whose restless iron tounge" by William Blake.More