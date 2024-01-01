https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200259Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMilitary hospital ship png vehicle, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9200259View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 px Best Quality PNG 3580 x 2014 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Military hospital ship png vehicle, transparent backgroundMore