https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200980Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Westminster Hall and Abbey from the BridgeOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9200980View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2616 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpi | 35.9 MBFree DownloadView of Westminster Hall and Abbey from the BridgeMore