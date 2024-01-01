https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201068Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPreparatory drawing for Design 9, Plate 6 of A Collection of Designs for Rural RetreatsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201068View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 781 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2279 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 31.27 MBFree DownloadPreparatory drawing for Design 9, Plate 6 of A Collection of Designs for Rural RetreatsMore