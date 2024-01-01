https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201100Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Athenian Villa, Transverse SectionOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201100View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2731 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2731 px | 300 dpi | 32.02 MBFree DownloadDesign for an Athenian Villa, Transverse SectionMore