https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdvertisement for Young's London Drapery House.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201119View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 954 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2784 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3258 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3258 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 38.2 MBFree DownloadAdvertisement for Young's London Drapery House.More