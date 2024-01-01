https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201132Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[One from] A Volume of Drawings and PrintsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201132View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2438 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2589 x 3717 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2589 x 3717 px | 300 dpi | 27.55 MBFree Download[One from] A Volume of Drawings and PrintsMore