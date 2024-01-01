rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201136
Admission ticket for the balloon ascension of Vincenzo Lunardi on May 13, 1785.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Admission ticket for the balloon ascension of Vincenzo Lunardi on May 13, 1785.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201136

View License

Admission ticket for the balloon ascension of Vincenzo Lunardi on May 13, 1785.

More