https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSale of shop fittings and ready-made clothing, &c. : (under warrant from the Sheriff, in causa Cramb versus Orr.).Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201146View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2704 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3165 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3165 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.11 MBFree DownloadSale of shop fittings and ready-made clothing, &c. : (under warrant from the Sheriff, in causa Cramb versus Orr.).More