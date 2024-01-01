https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201170Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBust of the Reverend George Whitfield: with ruddy cheeks, prominent mole, black robes and clerical collarOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201170View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2623 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3070 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3070 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.99 MBFree DownloadBust of the Reverend George Whitfield: with ruddy cheeks, prominent mole, black robes and clerical collarMore