This Cabinet : formed entirely of Whigs and Blocks ingeniously constructed by His Most Gracious Majesty was presented to the British Nation A. D. 1831.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
This Cabinet : formed entirely of Whigs and Blocks ingeniously constructed by His Most Gracious Majesty was presented to the British Nation A. D. 1831.

